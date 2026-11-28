KARACHI – Gold turned to bullish trend as prices increased, with markets witnessing increase of Rs11,500 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs390,136.

On Saturday day, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs390,136, and the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs9,859 to reach Rs334,478.

The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Latest Price 24-Karat Gold (1 Tola) Rs390,136 24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs334,478 Daily increase (Per Tola) Rs11,500 Daily increase (10 Grams) Rs9,859

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Type Reported Rate Gold Piece – Higher Quote Rs390,500 Gold Piece – Lower Quote Rs389,000 Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote Rs390,500 Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote Rs382,500 22-Karat Gold Rs357,625 21-Karat Gold Rs341,369

Gold Price in Karachi

In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs390,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.

Latest Lahore Silver Rates

Silver Category Reported Selling Quote 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs4,906 Silver 1KG Bar Rs4,800 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs4,850

The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.