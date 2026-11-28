KARACHI – Gold turned to bullish trend as prices increased, with markets witnessing increase of Rs11,500 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs390,136.
On Saturday day, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs390,136, and the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs9,859 to reach Rs334,478.
The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Latest Price
|24-Karat Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs390,136
|24-Karat Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs334,478
|Daily increase (Per Tola)
|Rs11,500
|Daily increase (10 Grams)
|Rs9,859
Gold Rates in Lahore
|Gold Type
|Reported Rate
|Gold Piece – Higher Quote
|Rs390,500
|Gold Piece – Lower Quote
|Rs389,000
|Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote
|Rs390,500
|Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote
|Rs382,500
|22-Karat Gold
|Rs357,625
|21-Karat Gold
|Rs341,369
Gold Price in Karachi
In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs390,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.
Latest Lahore Silver Rates
|Silver Category
|Reported Selling Quote
|999.0 Tezabi Silver
|Rs4,906
|Silver 1KG Bar
|Rs4,800
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs4,850
The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.