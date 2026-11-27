KARACHI – Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has announced a reduction in the prices of its GWM plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) range, becoming the first auto company in Pakistan to implement the benefits available under the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy.

The move follows the announcement of the country’s Auto Industry Policy 2026-31, which includes the NEV policy. The revised rates apply to all four GWM PHEV models available in Pakistan, with cuts ranging from Rs400,000 to Rs3.8 million.

Model Old price New price Reduction GWM Tank 500 PHEV Rs22.5m Rs18.7m Rs3.8m Haval H6 PHEV GT Rs12.949m Rs11.995m Rs954,000 Haval H6 PHEV HI4 (AWD) Rs12.895m Rs11.295m Rs1.6m Haval H6 PHEV FWD Rs10.849m Rs10.449m Rs400,000

Sazgar said it had absorbed the additional cost when extra taxes, including the NEV levy, were introduced, rather than passing it on to customers. Now that policy benefits are available, it has transferred the full relief to consumers through the revised prices.

The new rates take effect immediately. This is Sazgar’s first revision of vehicle prices since 2023.

With the announcement, the company has moved ahead of other automakers in turning the policy into revised retail prices.