ISLAMABAD – BYD customers in Islamabad planning a visit to the service centre may need to adjust their schedules, as the automaker temporarily stopped maintenance and repair services for renovation work.

While the workshop remains closed until December 3, vehicle sales and showroom visits will continue as usual. The temporary shutdown applies only to workshop and maintenance operations. The company has not provided details about the nature of the renovation but is expected to restore after-sales services once the work is completed. The suspension is expected to last approximately one week.

BYD owners in Islamabad who require urgent repairs or scheduled maintenance may need to contact the company’s customer support team to explore alternative authorised service arrangements.

Islamabad Experience Centre is located on Service Road E in Ghauri Town Phase II, next to a Total petrol station. It is one of three major BYD Experience Centres in Pakistan, with the other two operating in Karachi and Lahore.

The facility generally operates from 9:30am to 6:30pm, Monday through Saturday, while BYD locations are typically closed on Sundays. Customers can contact the company’s national helpline at 111-111-293 (111-111-BYD) for assistance.

BYD is preparing for a major expansion in Pakistan, with its first local vehicle assembly facility expected to become operational by mid-December 2026. The manufacturing project, being developed near Gharo in Sindh through a partnership between BYD and Mega Motor Company (MMC), an entity associated with Hub Power Company (HUBCO), is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the country’s rapidly developing electric vehicle market.

The plant will initially have an annual production capacity of approximately 25,000 vehicles under a double-shift arrangement. However, the production capacity could eventually increase to 50,000 units as operations expand. Initially, vehicles will be assembled using completely knocked-down (CKD) kits containing imported components. The longer-term strategy includes increasing domestic manufacturing and achieving a localisation level of up to 80%.

Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is expected to be the first model to roll off the local assembly line. BYD has also crossed an important milestone in its Pakistani journey, with more than 10,000 vehicles reportedly entering the country’s roads.

Mega Motor Company announced the achievement in September 2026, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth since entering the local market. The company has expanded its Pakistani portfolio with several models, including the Atto 3, Seal, Atto 2, Sealion 7 and Shark 6 PHEV pickup.

Its sales and service network has also grown beyond the three main Experience Centres, with dealerships and customer facilities operating in cities such as Faisalabad and Sialkot.