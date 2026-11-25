MOSCOW – The 11th session of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission has concluded in Moscow, with both countries setting a target of raising bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2030.

The session was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev. The meeting reviewed progress on the decisions taken at the 10th session held in Islamabad and identified priority areas for expanding economic cooperation in the future.

The two countries considered enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industrial development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport connectivity, education, science and technology, and culture. Both sides agreed to broaden trade relations, including by improving market access, facilitating investment and strengthening links between business entities.

They also reiterated their commitment to turning bilateral ties into tangible economic results and to ensuring effective implementation of the agreed measures.

The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Pakistan in 2027.