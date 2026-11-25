Two special screenings of the popular Pakistani drama “Dar-e-Najaat” in the Indian city of Bengaluru have been cancelled following criticism and opposition on social media.

According to Indian media, the first screening was scheduled for November 28 at a restaurant in the city’s Frazer Town area, where episodes 34 and 35 were to be shown along with a dinner. The second screening was to be held on December 5 at a private theatre in the city.

Controversy erupted after promotional posters for both events began circulating on social media.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner R. Hitendra also took notice of the matter and asked for details from the organizers.

However, amid growing opposition, the organizers of both events confirmed that the screenings had been cancelled.

One organizer said the screening had been intended only for family members and close acquaintances, but it was cancelled because of the controversy.