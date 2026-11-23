NEW DELHI – Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh gives critics a taste of their own medicine as he picked poetry of legendary Pakistani poet Munir Niazi to make his point during a massive concert in Ahmedabad, India.

Performing at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, Diljit addressed the growing controversy surrounding his songs, making it clear that attempts to provoke him would not force him to remain silent. The singer told his critics to stop provoking him, saying he was simply there to perform his show and leave. He also made a striking remark that the person they were attempting to confront had already moved beyond such conflicts.

He quoted Munir Niazis’s poetry, saying:

جو ہویا ایہہ ہونا ای سی

تے ہونی روکیاں رُکدی نئیں

اِک واری جدوں شروع ہو جاوے

گل فیر اینویں مُکدی نئیں

isse kehte hai ghar mai ghuss ke maarna. 🔥🔥 Diljit Dosanjh cooked andhbhakts in Narendra Modi Stadium. 🤡 https://t.co/I9hg7HwhxM — Desi Lord (@DesiLord_) November 22, 2026

Drawing an international comparison into debate, Diljit questioned the criticism directed at Indian singers while foreign performers appeared to escape similar scrutiny. Referring to British band Coldplay’s concert at the same stadium last year, he questioned why objections were not raised over comparable musical themes when international artists performed, while Indian musicians faced pressure and demands for bans.

He also pushed back against questions surrounding his nationality, stressing that he was born in India and that the musicians accompanying him on international tours were Indian as well.

The controversy has been driven by Chandigarh-based professor and social activist Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who approached authorities ahead of the Ahmedabad show with demands to restrict four of Diljit’s popular tracks. The songs in question are Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jatt Vich Fire and Jatt Fire Karda.

Dharennavar argues that the lyrics contain references to alcohol, drugs and firearms that could promote harmful behaviour. He had also threatened to take the matter to the Gujarat High Court if authorities failed to act on his objections. Despite controversy, Diljit continued with his performance, using the concert platform to challenge what he described as unequal treatment of Indian and international artists.

Ahmedabad performance is part of Diljit’s ongoing Aura World Tour 2026, which is taking him to multiple destinations. After Gujarat show, the singer is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. He will wrap up 2026 with a special New Year’s Eve performance in Abu Dhabi on December 31.