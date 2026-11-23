LAHORE – A shocking video recorded inside Lahore General Hospital sparked widespread public outrage after showing cockroaches crawling over patients’ food, and filthy bedside furniture, raising serious questions about patient safety in Punjab’s government hospitals.

As the government makes tall claims about reforms in state run hospital, especially in provincial capital Lahore, a disturbing footage has gone viral on social media, showing multiple cockroaches moving across on a poorly maintained bedside cabinet where food was placed for patients.

The table also appears stained and covered with other discarded items, while its lower shelves are cluttered and visibly dirty. The clip also shows unclean bed spaces, stained walls and old furniture, showing a grim picture of ward hygiene.

جناح ہسپتال، لاہور https://t.co/GB3toC7b1U — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) November 23, 2026

The viral footage triggered a wave of criticism directed at the Punjab government, with social media users questioning claims of improvements in public healthcare and the province-wide Suthra Punjab cleanliness initiative.

Several users have expressed disbelief that patients could be receiving treatment in facilities where insects contaminate food. Others questioned the effectiveness of hospital monitoring systems and demanded accountability from the relevant administration.

The latest video has brought longstanding concerns about hospital cleanliness and infrastructure back into the spotlight.

Lahore General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital have previously faced complaints involving poor sanitation, overcrowded wards, medicine shortages, equipment breakdowns and inadequate patient facilities. Some other users have also made complaints about unclean bedsheets, water supply disruptions and maintenance failures across public healthcare institutions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has previously conducted surprise inspections of government hospitals, with officials facing suspensions and administrative action over reported mismanagement and cleanliness shortcomings.

Meanwhile, separate videos and patient complaints have repeatedly drawn attention to rats, insects, dirty beds and unhygienic conditions at various public hospitals, including Children’s Hospital Lahore.

Lahore General Hospital administration is yet to respond to latest video showing cockroaches crawling over food in an unhygienic setting.