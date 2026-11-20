LAHORE – Free cancer treatment under the Sehat Card programme has been suspended at several private hospitals in Lahore.

The development has left patients and their families worried about the continuation of medical care.

Reports citing cancer medicine distributors said between 15 and 20 private hospitals stopped providing free cancer treatment through the Sehat Card from September this year.

Private hospital administrations have reportedly expressed concerns over treatment costs, saying they cannot continue providing services at rates lower than their actual expenses.

The issue has reportedly emerged following a revised rate list issued by the Punjab Life Insurance Company on September 25. Under the new arrangements, hospitals have been informed that their bills will only be cleared if medicines are supplied according to the revised rates.

Dr Ali Razzaq, Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), said that only 20 percent of private hospitals were previously providing free cancer treatment under the Sehat Card.

He added that these hospitals were now demanding higher payments. According to him, discussions have been held with private hospitals regarding a proposed 10 percent profit margin.

Meanwhile, cancer patients have appealed to the Punjab government to intervene and restore free cancer treatment at private hospitals under the Sehat Card programme.

Patients fear that the suspension of the facility could further disrupt their treatment and place an additional financial burden on their families.

They have urged the government to resolve the payment dispute with private hospitals so that affected patients can resume their treatment without further delays.