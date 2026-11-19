ISLAMABAD – The federal government increased petrol rate by Rs1 per litre while maintaining the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs355 per litre for Friday.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) shared notification, saying petrol will now be available at Rs323 per litre, whereas the diesel price will remain unchanged at Rs355 per litre. The revised petroleum prices will take effect from Friday, November 20.

OGRA said that the new rates had been determined under the petroleum products pricing mechanism approved by the federal government. The latest adjustment comes after several consecutive reductions in fuel prices, offering some relief to consumers.

On Wednesday, the government had reduced the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs3 per litre. Following that decision, petrol was priced at Rs322 per litre, while diesel was fixed at Rs355 per litre.

International crude oil prices moved upward on Thursday after recording losses during the previous trading session. Growing concerns over possible disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East contributed to the recovery in global petroleum prices.