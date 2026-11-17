ISLAMABAD – More relief for inflation-weary Pakistanis as the government announced a fresh cut in petrol prices, bringing the rate down to Rs325 per litre.

Under the revised pricing structure, petrol has become cheaper by Rs3 per litre, falling from Rs328 to Rs325. However, the government has decided to maintain the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs358 per litre.

The latest announcement follows Monday’s decision to lower the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs2 per litre. That revision had reduced petrol to Rs328 per litre and diesel to Rs358 per litre, setting the stage for Tuesday’s additional petrol price cut.

Oil prices edged higher as concerns surrounding attacks on oil tankers and expectations of declining US crude inventories provided support to the market. Meanwhile, recovering oil exports from the Middle East and forecasts of a potential global supply surplus prevented a stronger rally.

The consecutive price cuts raised hopes among consumers that further relief could follow if international crude oil prices continue their downward trend.