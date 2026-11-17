NEW YORK – Apple users are facing major service disruption on Tuesday, as technical problems spread across several of its digital platforms, leaving users around the world struggling to sign in to their accounts, download applications, access music and activate new iPhones.

What began as a surge of complaints about Apple Account login failures quickly developed into a broader disruption, affecting multiple services within the technology giant’s ecosystem. Apple subsequently acknowledged technical difficulties involving four major services: the App Store, iCloud Account & Sign In, Apple Music and AppleCare on Device.

App Store and Apple Music were experiencing outages, while problems with iCloud authentication were preventing affected customers from accessing their accounts normally. AppleCare on Device also encountered difficulties, temporarily disrupting purchases through the service. The disruption triggered a wave of complaints on Downdetector, where users reported problems extending beyond Apple’s officially acknoledged outages. Reports involving Apple Pay, Apple Support, Apple Business Manager and Sign in with Apple also increased sharply.

The trouble started when their devices unexpectedly signed them out of their Apple Accounts. Attempts to regain access reportedly resulted in repeated errors, leaving users unable to authenticate through their iPhones, web browsers and other Apple devices.

Others encountered blank or unresponsive App Store pages, failed application downloads and interruptions to Apple Music streaming. Some users also reported difficulties making payments through Apple Pay or activating newly purchased iPhones.

The technical problems were not limited to ordinary consumers. Developers and business users also reported intermittent access issues involving App Store Connect and other Apple-related platforms.

Complaints emerged from multiple countries, including the United States, Brazil, Greece and Latvia, indicating that users across different regions were experiencing similar difficulties.

Social media platforms witnessed frustrated customers who shared screenshots of failed login attempts, authentication warnings and service errors circulating widely. While some users described repeated failures across several Apple services, others reported that their accounts and devices continued functioning normally.

Interestingly, Apple’s official status page continued to show several major services, including iMessage, Find My, Apple Pay and Wallet, as available, despite complaints from some users. This also flagged possibility that certain reported failures were linked to Apple Account authentication problems rather than independent outages affecting each service.

Separate interruptions involving Subscription Purchase and Apple’s Volume Purchase Program had also been observed, although some of those issues were later marked as resolved.

Apple had not publicly disclosed a specific technical cause, and there was no confirmed evidence establishing whether the disruption resulted from a software malfunction, infrastructure failure or another internal issue.