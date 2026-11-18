ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained close to Rs409,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs408,936 per tola on November 18, as bullion remained steady per tola in previous session amid stability international bullion rates.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Gold 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs408,936 Rs374,858 Rs357,819 Rs306,72 Per 1 Gram Rs35,059 Rs32,138 Rs30,677 Rs26,295 Per 10 Grams Rs350,596 Rs321,389 Rs306,772 Rs262,947 Per Ounce Rs1,090,275 Rs999,603 Rs954,166 Rs817,858 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,228 — — — International Gold – Per Ounce $3,864 — — — International Gold Prices Extend Losses

The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal remained unchanged as per ounce trades at $3,864.

Silver also followed the same trend. Its price in Pakistan remained steady at Rs5,228.

Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates

In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs414,200 for selling and Rs413,700 for buying.

Silver Market Rates in Lahore

Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs5,450, against a buying price of Rs5,350. Chandi 1KG Bar category recorded a selling quotation of Rs5,500 and a buying rate of Rs5,450, according to the supplied market figures.