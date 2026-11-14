Gold Prices in Pakistan slip below Rs411,000 Per Tola after Nov. 14 dip

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward journey on November 14, 2026, with the precious metal losing another Rs700 per tola as declining international bullion rates pushed domestic prices further down.

The latest reduction brought price of 24-karat gold to Rs410,936 per tola, while rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs600 to Rs352,311.

A day earlier gold shed Rs4,900 per tola, closing at Rs411,636. Together, the two consecutive declines have wiped Rs5,600 off the price of one tola of gold, bringing domestic rates closer to the Rs410,000 mark.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Precious Metal Latest Rate Daily Change Gold (24K) – 1 Tola Rs410,936 −Rs700 Gold (24K) – 10 Grams Rs352,311 −Rs600 Silver – 1 Tola Rs5,343 −Rs124 International Gold – 1 Ounce $3,884 −$7

Gold Prices in Lahore and Karachi

In Lahore, gold under the Piece category was quoted at Rs414,200 for selling and Rs413,700 for buying. The city’s Pathoor category recorded a selling price of Rs409,000, while its buying rate stood at Rs407,000.

City Selling Price Buying Price Lahore – Piece Rs414,200 Rs413,700 Lahore – Pathoor Rs409,000 Rs407,000 Karachi – Gold Rs414,000 —

Latest Silver Prices in Lahore

Separate quotations from Lahore’s silver market showed the selling rate for Chandi Tezabi at Rs5,450, compared with a buying rate of Rs5,350. The quoted rates for the Chandi 1KG Bar category were Rs5,500 for selling and Rs5,450 for buying.