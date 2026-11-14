No Luck for Pakistan U19 as India snatch Last-Ball Victory in Asia Cup Final 2026

OMAN – Boys in Green suffered one-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final on Saturday as a sensational lower-order comeback helped India chase down a massive 338-run target on the final delivery of a nail-biting encounter.

The game seems to be memorable title defence for Pakistan but ended in heartbreak at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, where India recovered from a seemingly hopeless position of 252/8 to finish on 339/9 in 50 overs.

Mohit Ulva emerged as unlikely match-winner, producing an extraordinary unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries to snatch victory from Pakistan’s grasp. His fearless late assault, supported by Chigurupati Venkata’s unbeaten 11, completed a remarkable turnaround in one of the tournament’s most dramatic finishes.

Pakistan had earlier posted an imposing 337/9, powered by Usman Khan’s magnificent century, Abdul Qadir’s explosive 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf’s valuable 63. However, the total ultimately proved insufficient as India secured the championship in extraordinary circumstances.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan made their intentions clear by adopting an aggressive approach against the Indian bowling attack. Openers Usman Khan and Hayam Khan provided a solid foundation with a 62-run partnership before Hayam departed for 21 off 23 balls.

The dismissal did little to slow Pakistan’s momentum as Abdul Qadir joined Usman and launched a brutal counterattack. Qadir smashed eight sixes and three boundaries during his blistering 80 off 54 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 148.15. His aggressive stroke play kept India’s bowlers under pressure and raised hopes of a total approaching 350.

At the other end, Usman displayed tremendous composure, combining calculated aggression with intelligent strike rotation. The opener completed an outstanding 107 off 111 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, providing the backbone of Pakistan’s innings. Skipper Farhan Yousaf carried the momentum forward with 63 from 60 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes.

However, India fought back in the final stages as Kavya Paresh Patel dismantled the lower order with figures of 4/68, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets for 40 runs. Pakistan eventually finished on 337/9, setting India a challenging target of 338.

Facing demanding run chase, India made an impressive start through captain Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag. The pair added 95 runs for the opening wicket, temporarily putting Pakistan’s bowling attack on the defensive. Sehwag scored an aggressive 58 off 61 balls, hitting nine boundaries before Niqab Shafiq provided Pakistan with the crucial breakthrough.

Raichandani continued to anchor the innings, compiling a determined 80 from 101 deliveries, including five fours. Despite India’s promising start, Pakistan refused to surrender control of the contest. Rizwanullah struck important blows, removing VK Vineeth for 24 and Arjun Rajput for 16, while the pressure of the mounting required run rate began to affect India’s middle order.

Anvay Dravid contributed a quick 19 before being run out by Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf. With India reduced to 217/6, Pakistan appeared to have gained the upper hand.

India’s hopes suffered another major setback as Pakistan continued to make inroads into the batting lineup. Manal Chauhan briefly revived the chase with an explosive 47 off 32 balls, hammering three fours and three sixes to keep the required scoring rate within reach. However, Pakistan struck again, dismissing Chauhan and Kavya Patel as India slipped to 252/8.

At that stage, Pakistan were just two wickets away from retaining the continental crown, while India still needed 86 runs. Rizwanullah led Pakistan’s bowling effort with impressive figures of 3/53, supported by Niqab Shafiq’s two wickets. Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Mohammad Sayyam also contributed a wicket apiece, leaving the Indian lower order facing an enormous challenge.

With Pakistan firmly in command, Mohit Ulva produced a stunning counterattack that completely transformed the match. Refusing to surrender under pressure, Ulva unleashed a barrage of attacking strokes, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 188.46.

His innings included three sixes and several crucial boundaries that steadily reduced the target and increased the pressure on Pakistan’s bowlers. Chigurupati Venkata played an equally important supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 11 off eight deliveries. The pair kept India’s fading hopes alive heading into the closing moments of the contest.