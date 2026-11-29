DOHA – Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The match will begin at 3:00 pm Pakistan time. Pakistan Shaheens, who remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, will take the field aiming to clinch the title.

Led by captain Abdul Samad, the Pakistani side won all three of their group-stage matches before defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the semi-final to reach the final.

Pakistan Shaheens have won the title three times in the previous seven editions of the tournament. Today’s match marks their sixth appearance in a final in eight editions, and the team has its sights set on becoming champions for a fourth time.