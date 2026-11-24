WELLINGTON – The interview of young cricket fans who skipped college to watch a match in New Zealand has also gone viral.

A group of college students were happily eating burgers in the stadium on the fifth day of the Wellington Test when the cameras suddenly showed them on the TV screen.

After seeing themselves on the big screen, the young fans tried to hide their faces while also enjoying the moment. The video of the students who had left college to watch the match later went viral on social media, and the commentators also made plenty of remarks during the match.

After the match, the students’ interview with a female anchor also went viral.

Kiwi kids who were caught on camera yesterday bunking school to watch Test match. One of them said, “My dad sent me the video and said he was proud of me.” 😭 https://t.co/1BvM6scQag — Selfless Cricket (@SelflessCricket) November 23, 2026

One of the youngsters said his mother called him over missing college to watch the match and told him it was very funny.

Another said, to be honest, his parents were a bit upset seeing it and were not happy, but everything was fine afterwards.

A third said his father sent him the video and told him he was proud of him.

According to the report, the young fans’ college is located across the road from the cricket stadium.