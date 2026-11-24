KARACHI – Gold prices have increased in Pakistan following a rise in the global market.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $13 to $3,629 per ounce. In Pakistan, the price of gold went up by Rs1,300 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs1,115.

As a result, the price of gold in local bullion markets reached Rs385,436 per tola and Rs330,449 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices declined in the local market. The price of 24-carat silver fell by Rs49 to Rs4,687 per tola.