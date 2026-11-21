KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan are on a downward slide, bringing much-needed relief to buyers as the precious metal continues to lose its shine. In four days, gold became Rs32,600 cheaper per tola, with another sharp drop on Saturday pushing prices to Rs376,336.

On last working day of this week, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,500 per tola to Rs376,336, whereas the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,001 to Rs322,647.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Date Price Per Tola Change Nov 16 Rs408,936 −Rs2,000 Nov 17 Rs408,936 No change Nov 18 Rs398,936 −Rs10,000 Nov 19 Rs395,236 −Rs3,700 Nov 20 Rs379,836 −Rs15,400 Nov 21 Rs376,336 −Rs3,500

The downward trend gathered momentum earlier this week, with gold recording substantial losses for four consecutive days. On November 20, prices witnessed the steepest single-day fall of the period, plunging by Rs15,400 per tola to Rs379,836. The price of 10 grams also dropped by Rs13,203 to Rs325,648.

The latest price correction has also been reflected in the international market, where gold fell by $35 per ounce to $3,538. Silver followed a similar trend in Pakistan, with its price declining by Rs108 per tola to Rs4,600.

In Pakistan, domestic gold prices are also closely linked to the exchange rate between the Pakistani rupee and the US dollar. Changes in international bullion rates, combined with currency fluctuations, can significantly influence local market prices.