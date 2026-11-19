KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed back to back losses amid global losing streak that made the precious metal Rs13,700 cheaper per tola.

Ojn Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,700 per tola on Thursday, settling at Rs395,236, compared with Rs398,936 recorded a day earlier. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,172, reaching Rs338,851 in the domestic market.

International Gold Prices Slide Further

The pressure on Pakistan’s gold market comes amid declining prices in the international bullion market. International gold prices fell by $37 per ounce to $3,727, contributing to the latest adjustment in domestic rates.

Gold was not the only precious metal to lose value on Thursday. Silver prices also moved downward, with the official rate decreasing by Rs43 per tola to Rs5,005.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore Today

Gold category Price Gold Piece 403,500 / 402,500 Gold Pathoor 398,500 / 396,500 22-Karat Gold 369,875 21-Karat Gold 353,062 Karachi Selling Rate 404,000

The difference between the national association’s rate and quotations circulating in Lahore highlights how local trading prices can vary according to gold category, purity, transaction type and individual market practices.

The two quotations listed for Piece and Pathoor have been retained as reported, without assigning buying or selling labels that were not specified in the supplied market data.

Lahore Silver Rates Today

Silver category Quoted rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver 5,150 Silver 1KG Bar 5,200 10-Tola Silver Piece 5,230

These are dealer quotations for different silver categories. Buyers should confirm the pricing unit and applicable charges before purchasing, particularly for silver bars and pieces.

The latest price correction has created a potentially more affordable entry point for consumers who had postponed jewellery purchases because of elevated rates.