KARACHI – The headoffice of BOL News in Karachi witnessed massive fire, causing partial roof collapse and reportedly forcing TV channel to suspend broadcast.

The incident was reported at Bol TV’s premises in the Korangi area, where the offices of Asia One News, 365 News and Awaz News are also reportedly located.

کراچی میں بول نیوز اور دیگر ٹی وی چینلز کے دفاتر میں خوفناک آگ بھڑک اٹھی،، https://t.co/0Q4JoEMKIk — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) November 19, 2026

Despite the of the blaze and damage to the building, initial reports suggest that all journalists, employees and other personnel inside the premises were evacuated safely, with no casualties reported so far. Horrific footage surfaced online, showing terrifying scenes as flames engulfed the upper section of the building, while thick clouds of black smoke rose high above the surrounding neighbourhood.

The fire appeared particularly intense near the rooftop, where metal roofing sheets and structural materials were visibly damaged. According to preliminary accounts, part of the upper roof structure, including an area supported by shuttering, collapsed as the flames spread.

🔴 بول نیوز کی عمارت میں آتشزدگی، افسوسناک مناظر بول نیوز کراچی کی عمارت میں اچانک آگ لگنے کا افسوسناک واقعہ پیش آیا جس کے باعث عمارت میں خوف و ہراس پھیل گیا۔ https://t.co/VgCJw4HFqz — Arif Hussain (@arif6009) November 19, 2026

Videos apparently recorded from adjoining building showed debris scattered across a tiled rooftop, with damaged metal sheets lying near cylindrical water tanks and other rooftop installations. The emergency also dealt immediate blow to broadcasting operations, with BOL News, 365 News and Asia One reportedly going off air as the situation unfolded.

Amid growing speculation about the origin of the blaze, some social media accounts claimed that the fire initially broke out in an area used for game show productions before spreading to other sections of the building.

It is also unclear whether electrical equipment, production facilities or another source contributed to the outbreak. The fire prompted emergency response, with firefighting and rescue operations reportedly underway to bring the situation under control and prevent further structural damage.

The incident has also raised questions about the extent of damage to the media facility, particularly its upper floors, production areas and broadcasting infrastructure.

Although early accounts indicate that everyone was safely evacuated, the full scale of property damage and the duration of the broadcasting disruption remain unclear.

Authorities have yet to share details of the cause of the fire or comprehensive assessment of the damage.