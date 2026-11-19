LONDON (Daily Pakistan) – Islam is projected to overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035, while Pakistan is expected to emerge as the country with the biggest Muslim population by 2070, a study by Pew Research Center said.

US-based research organisation forecasts an extraordinary rise in the global Muslim population, potentially reshaping the religious balance that has existed for centuries. According to the study, Muslims will number approximately 2.57 billion by 2035, surpassing Christians, whose population is expected to reach 2.52 billion.

The anticipated crossover would put Islam ahead by nearly 50 million followers, marking a significant turning point in global religious demographics. The transformation is unlikely to stop in 2035. Pew projects that Islam’s demographic lead will widen considerably over the following decades, with the Muslim population reaching 3.64 billion by 2070, compared with approximately 2.96 billion Christians.

Year Muslims Christians Largest group 2020 2.02 billion 2.27 billion Christianity 2035 2.57 billion 2.52 billion Islam 2070 3.64 billion 2.96 billion Islam

This would leave Islam ahead by nearly 680 million followers, making Muslims approximately 36% of the world’s population, up from around 26% in 2020. Christianity, meanwhile, is expected to maintain a global population share close to 29%, despite continuing to gain followers in absolute numbers.

Pakistan Poised to Become World’s Biggest Muslim-Population Country

Among the study’s most striking revelations is Pakistan’s projected rise to the top of the global Muslim population rankings. Currently behind Indonesia, Pakistan is forecast to become the country with the world’s largest Muslim population by 2070.

Its Muslim population is expected to more than double from 227 million in 2020 to an estimated 461 million in 2070, adding approximately 234 million people over five decades. If these projections materialise, Pakistan alone could account for nearly 13% of Muslims worldwide.

The forecast places Pakistan at the centre of a dramatic demographic shift across the Islamic world, although the projections remain dependent on future population trends. The expected surge largely to higher birth rates and comparatively younger Muslim populations rather than religious conversions.

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an estimated average fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman, against 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women belonging to other religious groups combined.

The study estimates that natural population growth, with births exceeding deaths, could add approximately 1.6 billion Muslims between 2020 and 2070, compared with around 792 million Christians.

Globally, Islam is projected to expand by approximately 80% over these five decades, far outpacing Christianity’s expected 30% growth and the overall world population increase of 29%.

The study estimates that religious switching could add losses of approximately 8 million Muslims between 2020 and 2070, compared with a much larger loss of 105 million Christians.

Approximately 9.2 million Muslims are projected to become Christians, while around 9 million Christians could convert to Islam. The findings reinforce the conclusion that population growth, rather than conversion, will determine Islam’s future position.