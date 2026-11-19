ISLAMABAD – Turning 18 in Pakistan comes with little-known legal responsibility as all nationals need to apply for CNIC within 90 days.

Turning 18 in Pakistan brings more than just right to vote or enter adulthood. It also starts legal countdown that many young Pakistanis may not even know exists. Under little-known provision of the NADRA Ordinance 2000, if any one over aged 18 fails to apply for CNIC within 90 days, the individual could face imprisonment, fine, or both.

The surprising legal requirement sparked discussion on social media, with many questioning whether they can actually be sent to jail simply for not getting their Computerised ID Card.

If you also dont know about this than you need to know that the imprisonment and fine are legally accurate, although there is a key distinction between what the law allows and how it has been enforced.

The punishment can reach six months in prison, alongside a fine of up to Rs50,000. Yet, despite the provision being in place for more than two decades, NADRA says nobody has been punished under it so far.

The controversy gained attention after social media user shared multiple posts, warning that Pakistanis who had turned 18 but had not obtained their CNIC could face criminal consequences. The post cited Section 30 of the NADRA Ordinance 2000, claiming that failing to obtain an identity card after reaching adulthood was an offence carrying a possible six-month prison sentence.

Section 30 of NADRA Ordinance 2000 makes it a punishable offence to fail to apply for a CNIC within 90 days of turning 18 without a reasonable excuse. The provision allows for three possible penalties: imprisonment for up to six months, a fine not exceeding Rs50,000, or both. However, the law contains qualification that has largely been overlooked in viral social media posts.

It does not mean every adult without an identity card automatically becomes liable for imprisonment. Instead, the legal consequences concern individuals who fail to submit their CNIC applications within the required 90-day period without a reasonable justification.

This distinction is particularly important because applying for an identity card and actually receiving it are two different things. The legal requirement is to submit an application within the deadline, not necessarily to have the physical CNIC issued within those 90 days.

NADRA officials confirmed the existence of the provision as getting official identity documents is not merely a facility provided by the state but also a responsibility that citizens are expected to fulfil. Almost all countries require citizens to register their identities, making the process an essential part of national documentation systems.

“Registration is not only your right but also your responsibility,” officials said, and clarified that individuals who intentionally avoid obtaining identity documents after turning 18, without a legitimate reason or unavoidable circumstances, could face legal proceedings.

Despite the strict wording of the law, NADRA has revealed an important fact that may reassure thousands of Pakistanis. Not a single person has been punished under this specific legal provision so far, according to the authority.