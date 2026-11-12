NADRA launches special facility to obtain CNIC without birth certificate until Dec 2026

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a special facility allowing certain unregistered Pakistani citizens to obtain Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) without submitting birth certificates.

Under the temporary arrangement, women aged 18 and above who have been unable to register for identity cards due to the absence of birth certificates can benefit from the facility until December 31, 2026, subject to fulfilling specific requirements.

According to NADRA, married women must possess a computerised marriage certificate issued by their respective Union Council. They are also required to have at least one parent and their husband registered with NADRA and holding a CNIC or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Applicants must visit a NADRA registration centre with their marriage certificate, accompanied by the registered parent and husband for biometric verification.

In cases where a parent or husband has passed away, the application may still be processed if their records are available in NADRA’s database and the applicant provides satisfactory answers to questions asked by the authority.

For unmarried women aged 18 and above, the requirements related to a husband will not apply.

Special Facility for Men

NADRA has also announced relief for men aged over 24 who have not yet obtained their identity cards.

Under the arrangement, applicants must have at least one parent and one sibling registered with NADRA and holding a CNIC or NICOP.

Such applicants are required to visit a NADRA office accompanied by their registered father or mother. If both parents are deceased, they must be accompanied by a brother or sister who holds a valid identity document issued by NADRA.

Permanent Record Details

NADRA has further clarified that information regarding parents, the applicant’s date of birth and place of birth will be recorded according to the details provided during the CNIC application process.

The authority has warned that these particulars will remain permanent and cannot be changed later.