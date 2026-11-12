Saqib Khan creates History, becoming 2nd Pakistani pacer to take 7 Wickets on Test Debut

RAWALPINDI – A Star is Born today as Pakistan’s fast bowler Saqib Khan stunned everyone with a sensational 7-wicket haul on his Test debut, becoming only the second Pakistani pacer after Mohammad Zahid to achieve the remarkable feat.

The young speedster delivered an extraordinary performance against the Lankan Lions, finishing with impressive figures of 7 wickets for 130 runs as Pakistan dismissed the visitors for 446 in their first innings on Day 4 of the opening Test.

His remarkable achievement placed him alongside Mohammad Zahid in Pakistan’s Test cricket history, making his international debut one to remember.

The youngster tore through Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, removing several established international stars, including Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha. He also dismissed Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando to complete his historic seven-wicket haul.

One of key dramatic moments came during his battle with Kusal Mendis, who survived a dropped catch at first slip before Saqib struck again in the same over, ensuring the batter could not capitalize on his second chance.

The breakthrough proved crucial as Mendis departed for 119, while Dhananjaya de Silva, Sri Lanka’s highest scorer with 167 runs, also fell to the debutant pacer. Sri Lanka appeared firmly in command after reaching 404 for four by the end of Day 3. However, Pakistan staged a stunning comeback on the fourth morning, taking the remaining six wickets for just 42 runs.

Saqib spearheaded fightback, claiming 5 wickets during the morning session to prevent Sri Lanka from building a commanding first-innings advantage.

Despite the dramatic collapse, Sri Lanka finished on 446, securing a narrow 12-run lead over Pakistan’s first-innings total of 434 for nine declared. Mohammad Abbas supported the young pacer with two wickets, while Razaullah claimed one.

With Pakistan battling to regain control of the opening Test, Saqib’s historic debut has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the contest.

From a promising young talent to a Test cricket record-maker, Saqib Khan has delivered a powerful statement in his very first appearance for Pakistan in the longest format of the game.