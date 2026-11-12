Terrorists fail to Storm D.I. Khan Police Station despite hitting Bomb-Laden Vehicle into Main Gate

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A major terror attack on police station in Dera Ismail Khan was thwarted late at night after heavily armed attackers rammed an explosives-packed vehicle into the facility’s main entrance, triggering strong explosion before launching an armed offensive.

Despite intensity of blast and heavy gunfire, police personnel defended Band Korai Police Station, preventing attackers from entering the premises. All officers remained safe, with no casualties reported, according to police officials.

ڈیرہ اسماعیل خان میں بندکورائی پولیس سٹیشن پر دہشت گرد حملہ ناکام! حملہ آوروں نے بارودی پک اپ گاڑی تھانے کے گیٹ سے ٹکرا دی جس سے زودار دھماکہ ہوا تاہم تھانے سے جوابی فائرنگ کی وجہ سے حملہ آور اندر داخل نہ ہو سکے اور فرار ہوگئے دھما کے سے تھانے کا گیٹ اور دیوار منہدم ہو گئی تاہم تھانے میں موجود تمام عملہ محفوظ رہا ہے قریبی مسجد شہید جبکہ آس پاس کے گھروں کو بھی نقصان پہنچا ہے — Sadia Khalid (@SadiasOfficial) November 12, 2026

KP police spokesperson said a group of terrorists targeted the police station with heavy weapons and an explosives-laden pickup truck, apparently seeking to breach its security perimeter. The attackers drove the vehicle directly into the station’s main gate, setting off a massive explosion that damaged the boundary wall and a mosque within the compound.

The blast was followed by an armed assault as the terrorists attempted to exploit the destruction and force their way inside. However, the attackers encountered immediate resistance from police personnel who had already taken defensive positions.

Rather than allowing the militants to advance, officers launched a coordinated counterattack, maintaining control of the station despite the explosion and sustained gunfire. Police officials said the personnel demonstrated remarkable alertness and courage, forcing the attackers to retreat without achieving their objective.

The spokesperson credited the successful defense to advance security preparations, professional training, and the officers’ swift response, which prevented what could have become a devastating attack on the law enforcement facility.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Ismail Khan immediately reached Band Korai Police Station to assess the situation. The senior police official inspected the damage, reviewed existing security arrangements, and received detailed briefings from officers involved in repelling the attack. Authorities also evaluated the station’s protective measures following the powerful explosion that damaged parts of the compound.

Residents living near the police station reportedly rushed toward the area after hearing the explosion. According to the police spokesperson, locals expressed their support for the officers and demonstrated confidence in the security personnel defending their community.

The police spokesperson hailed the officers’ valour, saying that their discipline, tactical readiness, and determination prevented the terrorists from gaining entry into the station. Despite the use of an explosives-laden vehicle and heavy weapons, the attackers failed to breach the facility, while every police officer deployed at the station survived unharmed.