Lion kills 19-year-old during TikTok Video filming at Lahore Farmhouse

LAHORE – TikTok video shooting at a private farmhouse in Lahore turned into a horrifying tragedy when a lioness allegedly went out of control and attacked 19-year-old employee.

The incdent was reported in Lahore’s Kahna area, where a young worker identified as Talha lost his life after being mauled by lioness kept at the farmhouse. Police arrested two individuals, including the property owner and a TikToker, as investigators examine possible negligence and an alleged attempt to mislead authorities.

Police said TikToker Nauman arrived at farmhouse to shoot social media content. During the visit, the lioness suddenly attacked Talha, who was employed at the property. The 19-year-old sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, the severity of his wounds proved fatal, and he died despite receiving medical attention.

Police investigations revealed that an attempt was allegedly made to hide circumstances surrounding Talha’s death. Investigators said the fatal lioness attack was initially presented as a dog attack, apparently to prevent the actual incident from coming to light.

Police examined the available evidence and circumstances surrounding the teenager’s injuries, the alleged cover-up began to unravel. Authorities subsequently determined that Talha had been attacked by the lioness rather than a dog, raising serious questions about the conduct of those present at the farmhouse.

Police arrested farmhouse owner Fayyaz, also known as Faizi, and TikToker Nauman, who had reportedly visited the property to film a video. Both individuals are now being investigated in connection with the fatal incident, including the circumstances that allowed the dangerous animal to attack an employee.

The lioness has been handed over to Punjab Wildlife Department, which will keep the animal under official supervision. Talha’s body has also been transferred to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, while police have initiated the process of registering a case.

The tragedy also raised questions on legality of keeping dangerous wild animals at private farmhouses under scrutiny. Police are investigating whether the farmhouse management possessed a valid licence or official authorisation to keep the lioness.