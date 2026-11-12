Bad Light spoils Pakistan’s Comeback against Sri Lanka as Rawalpindi Test faces uncertainty

RAWALPINDI – Just as Pakistan start building momentum following remarkable bowling comeback against Sri Lanka, fading daylight brought fourth day’s play to halt at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 12.

The game was suspended at 1:28 pm due to bad light, leaving Pakistan stranded at 39-1 after 12 overs in their second innings, with a narrow overall lead of 27 runs. The interruption came after debutant fast bowler Saqib Khan produced a sensational seven-wicket performance to rescue the hosts from a potentially difficult position.

The unexpected stoppage has also sparked fresh debate over whether the upcoming second Test, scheduled at the same venue, should be played with a pink ball to minimise interruptions caused by poor visibility. While the idea of a day-night Test has attracted attention, there has been no official announcement regarding any change to the format of the second match.

Pakistan entered their second innings facing a 12-run deficit after Sri Lanka posted 446 in response to the hosts’ first-innings total of 434-9. Openers Tayyab Arif and Azan Awais initially looked to provide a confident start, but Sri Lanka struck early through Asitha Fernando.

Tayyab showed attacking intent with two boundaries before falling leg-before-wicket for 11 from eight deliveries. His dismissal reduced Pakistan to 15-1 after just 2.2 overs, giving the visitors an early breakthrough.

Azan was subsequently joined by Mohammad Taha, and the pair adopted a more measured approach to stabilise the innings. The partnership helped Pakistan move to 39-1 at lunch, with Azan unbeaten on 16 and Taha remaining not out on 12. However, hopes of building a commanding lead suffered a setback when deteriorating light prevented the players from continuing the contest shortly after the scheduled resumption.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka had staged an impressive batting recovery after suffering a disastrous start to their first innings. The visitors lost their opening two wickets with only 12 runs on the scoreboard as Mohammad Abbas removed Pasindu Sooriyabandara for a seven-ball duck before Saqib Khan dismissed Dinesh Chandimal for just one run to claim his maiden Test wicket.

Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis attempted to rebuild the innings through a 50-run stand, but Saqib struck again to dismiss Udara for 42 off 52 balls, including seven boundaries. With Sri Lanka struggling at 65-3, Dhananjaya de Silva stepped forward to lead the recovery.

De Silva initially combined with Kamindu Mendis in a crucial 90-run partnership. Kamindu scored 58 from 131 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries, before Abbas ended his resistance with Sri Lanka at 155-4 after 42 overs.

De Silva and captain Kusal Mendis completely transformed Sri Lanka’s position, stitching together a massive 249-run partnership that left Pakistan’s bowlers searching desperately for breakthroughs. Both batters registered outstanding centuries, taking Sri Lanka from a vulnerable position to the brink of a substantial first-innings advantage.

Just when Sri Lanka appeared firmly in control, Pakistan launched a stunning counterattack on the fourth morning, spearheaded by Test debutant Saqib Khan. The young fast bowler wasted little time dismantling Sri Lanka’s resistance, removing the well-set Dhananjaya de Silva in the opening over.

De Silva departed after a commanding 167 from 246 balls, including 20 boundaries, as the record-breaking partnership with Kusal Mendis finally came to an end. Saqib delivered another decisive breakthrough in the very next over, dismissing the Sri Lankan captain for 119 off 202 deliveries, an innings decorated with 10 fours and four sixes.

The back-to-back dismissals triggered a dramatic collapse as Sri Lanka’s lower order struggled to withstand Pakistan’s renewed aggression.

Saqib continued his extraordinary spell by removing Sonal Dinusha for 20, Lahiru Kumara without scoring and Asitha Fernando for four. Razaullah added to Sri Lanka’s troubles by dismissing Milan Rathnayaka for 12.

Lankan lions lost their final six wickets for just 42 runs, eventually being bowled out for 446 despite appearing set for a considerably larger total.

Saqib completed a memorable Test debut with magnificent figures of 7-130 from 34 overs, while Abbas claimed two wickets and Razaullah picked up one. His performance not only prevented Sri Lanka from establishing a commanding lead but also handed Pakistan a valuable opportunity to fight back in the contest.

Despite Pakistan’s impressive fightback, poor visibility emerged as an unexpected obstacle on the fourth day, preventing the hosts from capitalising further on their bowling success. With Pakistan leading by just 27 runs and nine second-innings wickets remaining, the match remains finely balanced.

The suspension has renewed discussion about the possibility of introducing a pink ball for the second Test in Rawalpindi, where declining daylight could again affect the available playing time.