ISLAMABAD – Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of International League T20 (ILT20) season following an injury scare during Desert Vipers’ campaign.

The development was confirmed by Desert Vipers captain Shadab Khan, who indicated that the 23-year-old pacer would not be available for the rest of the tournament due to fitness concerns.

Pakistan all-rounder revealed that Naseem was still not fully fit and believed the fast bowler had effectively been ruled out of the entire competition.

Naseem’s injury occurred during Desert Vipers’ clash against Sharjah Warriors on Monday, a match that the defending champions won convincingly by six wickets. The incident took place in the 14th over of Sharjah Warriors’ innings. Naseem produced excellent yorker to dismiss Paul Walter, but moments after releasing the delivery, he lost his balance during his follow-through and fell forward onto the pitch.

Medical staff immediately attended to the pacer, with a substantial bandage applied around his left knee. Despite receiving treatment, Naseem continued to experience discomfort and eventually left the field limping. The injury subsequently forced him to miss Desert Vipers’ third tournament fixture against Dubai Capitals, raising concerns about his availability for the remaining matches.

Naseem Shah’s participation in this year’s ILT20 campaign was limited to just two appearances for Desert Vipers. During those matches, the right-arm fast bowler picked up three wickets at an average of 18.33, maintaining an economy rate of 8.04. His premature departure represents a considerable blow to the defending champions, who will now have to continue their campaign without one of their key pace options.

While Desert Vipers have confirmed Naseem’s unavailability for the remainder of the tournament through their captain, the franchise has yet to disclose the precise nature of his injury or provide an estimated recovery timeline.