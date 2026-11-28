ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) media cell claimed that police released Maulana Asjad Mahmood, son of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after reports of his arrest in Islamabad.

The development comes amid conflicting claims from Islamabad Police and JUI-F over Asjad Mahmood’s detention. While police denied arresting him, JUI-F maintained that he was taken into custody on Saturday, as authorities allegedly sealed the family’s residence in Islamabad.

#مولانافضل_الرحمان⁩

⁦#MaulanaFazlUrRehman⁩

⁦#MaulanaAsjadMahmood⁩

⁦#AsjadMahmoodArrest⁩

⁧#ہم_ڈرتےنہیں_زندانوں_سے⁩

رہائی کے بعد اسجد محمود کی میڈیا سے گفتگو ۔۔۔ https://t.co/G4raYLk49Z — Zeeshan Hilali (@ZeeshanHilali) November 28, 2026

After his release, Asjad Mahmood shared his account of the incident, alleging that he had been pressured to provide details about individuals allegedly involved in the theft of minerals. He also criticised the incumbent authorities, accusing them of disregarding citizens’ privacy and violating the sanctity of homes.

His arrest sparked concerns over alleged police high-handedness, raids and the use of police powers, with questions being raised about adherence to legal procedures and the Criminal Procedure Code.

JUI-F maintained that the alleged detention and sealing of the family home were unjustified, while Islamabad Police have denied arresting the party chief’s son.