ISLAMABAD – Internet users across Pakistan can expect normal connectivity again as PTA confirmed successful repair of a major international submarine cable that had been affecting the country’s internet infrastructure.

The telecom regulator announced complete restoration of SMW-5 submarine cable, bringing an end to the disruption linked to the damaged international connection. PTA confirmed that the underwater cable is fully operational again following repair work carried out through coordinated efforts by Transworld Associates and the international cable consortium.

The restoration is major development for Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, as submarine cables serve as major channels for international data traffic, connecting the country with networks across the world.

Despite the fault, internet connectivity was maintained through alternative international submarine cable systems. According to PTA, internet traffic was redirected through available backup routes during the repair process, helping limit the impact on consumers and businesses. Technical teams continued working to identify and resolve the issue before successfully restoring the damaged connection.

With the repair now complete, the authority says internet services nationwide have returned to their normal operating capacity. The disruption was initially reported by the PTA on November 18, when officials disclosed a fault in the SMW-5 cable approximately 11 kilometres off Pakistan’s coastline.

The incident once again highlighted the country’s reliance on international submarine infrastructure for uninterrupted internet connectivity.

Pakistan currently connects to global internet through seven submarine cable systems. These networks are supported by operators including Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Transworld Associates and Cyber Internet Services.

Submarine cables carry enormous volumes of international data, supporting everything from everyday browsing and social media to banking, business operations and digital communications. Damage to even one major connection can put additional pressure on the remaining networks and potentially affect internet performance.

The latest repair comes months after another fault affected the same SMW-5 cable in July this year. That incident was reported on July 1 and was resolved by July 3, after which connectivity was restored. The repeated faults underline the importance of maintaining reliable international cable infrastructure and ensuring sufficient backup capacity to protect Pakistan’s internet services from future disruptions.