LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz takes Punjab environmental agenda international as she flies off to HongKong on an invitation from Nobel Sustainability Trust Chairman Peter Nobel to acknowledge Punjab’s green initiatives, including clean transport, forest conservation, wildlife protection and technology-driven environmental monitoring.

The invitation comes amid Punjab government’s efforts to tackle worsening smog, expand green transport, protect forests and strengthen wildlife conservation through technology-driven interventions. Nobel Sustainability Trust takes note of several initiatives undertaken by the provincial administration, including the introduction of green buses, the allocation of one per cent of development funds under PC-I projects for environmental improvement, and restrictions on government procurement of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles.

The government’s technology-based environmental monitoring framework, including Climate Watch and the Environmental Protection Force, has also featured among the measures highlighted. Forest conservation emerged as major part of provincial government’s environmental agenda. Officials reported reduction of more than 70 per cent in forest-fire incidents following the introduction of early-warning mechanism.

Other interventions include GIS-based forest mapping, extensive plantation campaigns and measures to prevent illegal logging. In wildlife sector, the government has established Wildlife Force, Pakistan’s first wildlife hospital and mobile veterinary facilities aimed at improving the protection and treatment of animals.

Established in Switzerland in 2007 by members of the Nobel family, descendants of Ludvig Nobel, the Nobel Sustainability Trust is an independent non-profit organisation initially known as the Nobel Charitable Trust. Now chaired by Peter Nobel, the organisation promotes sustainable economic development, scientific innovation and environmental solutions through international awards, conferences and summits.

Its Hong Kong gathering is being presented as the Trust’s annual summit and awards gala, with some media reports describing the 2026 event as its first major gathering in Asia.