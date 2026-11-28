STAMFORD – Jermaine Haley, aka Bronson Reed, breathed his last after WWE confirmed he suffered unspecified medical complications. His death comes weeks after a serious incident at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The wrestling promotional company shared news of his demise,confirming that the Australian wrestler died earlier that day due to medical complications. The company did not disclose further information about the circumstances surrounding his death or identify the specific medical issues involved.

WWE remembers the legacy of Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. https://t.co/SZNt4GEVLE — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

WWE also extended its condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, and his extended family, friends, colleagues and supporters. His death prompted widespread grief across the wrestling industry, particularly because it follows a period of serious medical treatment after an incident at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Crown Jewel incident

Reed’s final televised WWE appearance came at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in early November. Although he was not officially scheduled to compete, he became involved in the World Tag Team Championship match featuring his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

The situation escalated when Oba Femi confronted Reed during the segment. Femi ultimately sent him crashing from the entrance stage through tables below, with some reports also describing the presence of production equipment around the landing area.

He suffered multiple broken ribs and a serious kidney injury, identified in several reports as a laceration. Some accounts also mentioned a punctured lung, although descriptions of his injuries have varied between outlets. The injuries were serious enough that Reed reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment after the rest of the WWE contingent departed.

WWE reportedly arranged for members of its medical personnel and a senior international executive to remain with him during his treatment. Reports subsequently indicated that Reed returned home around November 17–18. In the days before his death, he was reportedly continuing to recover following surgery.

One of the unanswered questions surrounding Reed’s passing concerns the possible link between his Crown Jewel injuries and the medical complications cited by WWE. The timing has naturally drawn attention. He died approximately three weeks after reportedly suffering multiple serious injuries and undergoing medical treatment.

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Haley started his professional wrestling journey around 2 decades back. He performed on independent circuit under names including Jonah Rock and J-Rock. His early career helped establish his reputation as a powerful heavyweight performer, eventually opening the door to opportunities with major wrestling promotions.

Haley signed with WWE in 2019 and became part of its NXT roster. During his first run with the company, he captured the NXT North American Championship, marking one of the most significant milestones of his early WWE career. He moved and later returned to WWE in 2022 and rebuilt his position within the promotion.