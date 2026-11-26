ISLAMABAD – Iranian drone attack on key installation in Kuwait took lives of two Italian nationals and left two other people injured, including a Pakistani citizen, according to Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence.

The two Italians, who sustained injuries during Thursday’s incident, later died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital, Kuwaiti military spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan confirmed.

The attack initially left four people injured after debris from the incident fell at the targeted location. The injured included one Kuwaiti national, two Italian citizens and a Pakistani national, all of whom were shifted to hospital for treatment. Providing details of security situation, Al-Atwan said Kuwaiti armed forces had detected several suspected drones entering the country’s airspace on Thursday and launched operations to intercept them.

He stressed that the country’s military remained on high alert and was fully prepared to protect Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and stability. Authorities are also coordinating with relevant institutions to implement necessary security measures. The deaths of the two Italian nationals were also confirmed by Italian news agency ANSA, adding an international dimension to the deadly incident.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly denounced the reported Iranian attack, calling it an act of aggression against Kuwait. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the incident had resulted in two fatalities, two injuries and damage to property.

The regional bloc warned that repeated attacks against Kuwait, particularly those targeting critical installations and putting civilian lives at risk, represented a serious and unacceptable escalation.

GCC also expressed full solidarity with Kuwait and reaffirmed its support for the country’s right to defend its territory, protect its sovereignty and take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and interests.