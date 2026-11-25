RIYADH – Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed fresh attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s strategically important Ras Tanura oil refinery and the financial district of Riyadh, amid concerns over the security of the Kingdom’s critical energy infrastructure.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that their forces struck the Ras Tanura refinery, causing fire at the industrial facility. He further alleged that Riyadh’s financial district was targeted in three separate waves of attacks.

⚡️BREAKING: The Largest Oil Refinery in Saudi Arabia has been struck by Houthi Drones Ras Tanura supplies roughly 40% of Saudi Arabia’s domestic fuel needs https://t.co/uvj8SR26hm — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) November 25, 2026

The claims have drawn attention to Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia’s most strategically significant energy facilities. The refinery is the Kingdom’s largest and plays a crucial role in its oil processing and export infrastructure.

Saudi-led coalition had earlier announced that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed four drones over the Ras Tanura area in the Eastern Province, indicating a potential aerial threat to the region. Further signs of possible damage emerged through satellite-based monitoring. NASA’s fire-tracking system detected an increase in temperatures across Ras Tanura’s industrial zone, raising questions about the impact of the reported incident.

Satellite imagery also shows plume of smoke rising from the affected area. The black smoke spread across an area measuring approximately 600 square kilometres, equivalent to around 230 square miles.

The reported developments have put Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure under renewed scrutiny, given Ras Tanura’s importance to global energy supplies.