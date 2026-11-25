KARACHI – Three people have been killed and 14 injured after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Admin Society, near Baloch Colony in Karachi. More people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

The Urban Search and Rescue team of Rescue 1122 Sindh pulled one body and one living person from the debris, while rescue operations are ongoing.

According to hospital administration, 14 injured workers have been shifted for medical treatment.

Chhipa sources said 40 to 45 people were present at the construction site when the building collapsed, including around 20 labourers and a similar number of painters.

Rescue officials said several vehicles are also buried under the rubble. Teams from Rescue 1122, the KMC Fire Brigade and welfare organizations reached the scene on receiving the report, and heavy machinery has been called in to clear the debris. The SSP East also visited the site and police personnel have been deployed.

According to Sindh Building Control Authority sources, the building’s approved plan covered a basement, a ground floor and one additional floor, but six floors were allegedly built above the ground floor.

Reports said the residential plot’s plan was approved on March 10, 2026, in the name of Abdullah Shakeel, and that the building was constructed in about eight months.

The Mayor of Karachi said the type of building that was constructed did not have an approved plan. According to him, the builder, Zeeshan, had obtained a stay order from the court, which is why no action had been taken against the building.

Announcing strict action against those responsible, the mayor said the matter would not end with the registration of a case, and that arrests would also be made.