LAHORE – Former champions Quetta Gladiators have directly signed New Zealand’s experienced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators have secured the 35-year-old fast bowler for Rs76.3 million.

Ferguson has played one Test, 65 ODIs and 56 T20 internationals for New Zealand, taking a total of 176 wickets.

The New Zealand pacer has also proven his skills in various T20 leagues around the world, having taken 257 wickets in 225 T20 matches.

PSL 12 will be held from March 18 to May 2, 2027. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all franchises must submit their retained players’ lists by January 13, while the players’ auction will be held on January 23.