PESHAWAR – The government has decided to change the name of Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, restoring its old name as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the stadium’s name is being changed and it will not be named after any party personality.

During the previous PTI government, the name of Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium was changed to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, which was also approved by the provincial cabinet.

According to sources, the current government has decided to change the name of the cricket stadium and instructions have been issued to the Sports Department in this regard. A final decision on what the new name of the stadium will be has not yet been made.

Sources said that the stadium’s name will be changed before the PSL. When contacted in this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Imran Khan Stadium name will be changed. Arbab Niaz was a personality of this province and had services for sports, but we will not name the stadium after any personality of the Peoples Party.