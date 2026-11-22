LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi has said that a certain minister has been making comments about him on television every day just to get airtime, and warned that if he ever responds in kind, that minister “will not be able to show his face.”

Speaking informally to journalists in Lahore, Naqvi said he has patiently listened to this minister’s remarks for the past two and a half years.

He also defended the businessmen who are being criticised, describing them as respectable citizens of Pakistan. He said they have served as presidents and office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and of chambers of commerce in various cities.

Naqvi added that these businessmen are among the highest taxpayers in the country. He questioned the criticism, asking that if they are really so bad, why are billions of rupees taken from them in the name of party funds during every election?