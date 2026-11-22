Pakistan’s premium SUV market gets new unit as Toyota introduced Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid, blending luxury, modern technology and impressive performance while its staggering price tag of up to Rs 11Crore is already making buzz among motorheads.

Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid comes in two variants that combine electric performance, luxury and serious off-road capabilities. The launch brings hybrid technology to one of Pakistan’s most recognisable luxury vehicles, offering customers more power and the potential for better fuel economy than the conventional petrol version.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid Price in Pakistan

The entry-level hybrid ZX comes with ex-factory price of Rs 10.95 crore, while the sportier GR-S version pushes the price to Rs 11.20 crore.

Land Cruiser Variants Price in Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid ZX Rs 109,500,000 Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid GR-S Rs 112,000,000 Customers picking GR-S will spend an additional Rs 25 Lac for its specialised off-road equipment and distinctive styling. These figures represent only the ex-factory prices. Registration charges, government taxes, insurance and other expenses will further increase the final amount. The existing petrol Land Cruiser 300 ZX listed at approximately Rs10.6 Crore.

Bookings have reportedly opened through Toyota dealerships, with full payment generally required. Some dealers are quoting delivery periods of six to eight months, although Indus Motor Company has not officially confirmed a nationwide delivery schedule.

While the price is getting all attention, LC hybrid powertrain is arguably the major change. Instead of relying entirely on petrol engine, Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid combines 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, creating one of the most powerful configurations in the model’s lineup.

The 3,445cc V35A-FTS petrol engine produces approximately 409 horsepower, equivalent to 305 kW, at 5,200 rpm. It also generates 650 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,600 rpm. With electric assistance, the combined output rises to approximately 457 horsepower or 341 kW, while global specifications indicate combined torque of around 790 Nm.

A 10-speed automatic transmission, identified as L4A0F, sends power to all four wheels through a full-time four-wheel-drive system. According to reported specifications, the SUV can reach a top speed of 210 km/h. It also offers 234 mm of ground clearance and accommodates seven passengers.

Specs Hybrid ZX Hybrid GR-S Driving character Luxury-focused Off-road-focused Alloy wheels 20-inch 18-inch GR-S Tyres 265/55 R20 265/65 R18 Fuel capacity 98 litres 68 litres Suspension setup Standard stabiliser bars E-KDSS Exterior Premium chrome accents Sporty GR-S styling Interior choices Three colour options Two colour options features Reported hands-free powered tailgate GR-S badging and specialised off-road equipment

One of the GR-S model’s major advantages is its Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, commonly known as E-KDSS. The technology adjusts the operation of the stabiliser bars to help improve wheel articulation over uneven terrain while maintaining greater stability during normal driving.

Its 18-inch wheels, paired with higher-profile tyres, are also better suited to rough surfaces. The ZX, on the other hand, offers larger 20-inch wheels, additional luxury-focused detailing and a 98-litre fuel tank, compared with 68 litres in the GR-S. For buyers who spend most of their time travelling on city roads and highways, the ZX may offer a more comfort-oriented package.

The introduction of Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid gives wealthy Pakistani buyers something that was previously missing from Toyota’s local flagship SUV lineup: a more powerful electrified alternative to the conventional petrol model. With approximately 457 horsepower, a seven-seat cabin, premium comfort features and an established off-road platform, the new model combines several capabilities in one package.

The hybrid system is also designed to improve efficiency, although Toyota’s actual fuel economy figures for the Pakistan-market vehicles and their performance in local driving conditions will be important factors for prospective buyers.