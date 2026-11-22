ISLAMABAD – GTA 6 frenzy is real and fans are spending countless hours to complete the much-awaited game, and instead of getting euphoria, game’s finales sees couple killed in a brutal police confrontation, leaving their young son without his parents.

The disturbing gameplay footage shows protagonists Jason and Lucia meeting tragic deaths and leaving their young son to grow up without his parents. The emotional storyline has stunned players worldwide, while popular streamer IShowSpeed broke down in tears after completing the game during an extraordinary 52-hour livestream.

GTA 6 ALL ENDINGS https://t.co/1lkLXLpeke — SDM (@SDM_0_0) November 21, 2026

GTA 6 came up earliet this week and generated nearly $4 billion in opening-day revenue. However, beyond its massive commercial success, the game’s multiple endings and unexpected twists have sparked intense discussions among gaming enthusiasts.

The most shocking conclusions comes in final mission, The End of the Road, when Jason and Lucia find themselves trapped on a bridge surrounded by police vehicles. With sheriff’s deputies blocking their escape and a helicopter hovering overhead, players face two critical choices: “Swim for It” or “No Surrender.”

Choosing No Surrender reportedly leads to a devastating shootout in which both characters are killed. Regardless of how aggressively players fight back, the confrontation ends in tragedy. However, selecting Swim for It does not always guarantee survival.

The sequence ends with both characters dead, leaving players witnessing one of the darkest possible conclusions to their journey. The tragedy reportedly becomes even more emotional when the storyline reveals what happens to the couple’s young son, Tomás, also known as Tommy.

Following his parents’ deaths, the child grows up under the care of Lucia’s relatives, with some accounts suggesting he is raised by his grandparents or other extended family members. A framed photograph of Jason and Lucia appears during the aftermath, serving as a heartbreaking reminder of the family he has lost.

The sequence has drawn strong reactions from players who spent dozens of hours following the couple’s relationship and struggles.

The emotional impact of GTA 6 became particularly evident when YouTube sensation IShowSpeed completed the main storyline following approximately 52 hours and 31 minutes of continuous livestreaming. The popular content creator claimed he remained awake throughout the marathon, determined to finish the game shortly after its release.