RAWALPINDI – Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan remains in jail for more than three years, and alot of reading is apparently keeping former cricketer busy in Adiala Jail.

Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, who regularly deals with Khan’s legal and prison-related matters, confirmed that several news books had been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities for delivery to the PTI founder.

The collection explores some of history’s most influential civilisations, the intellectual evolution of Muslim societies, Islamic law and jurisprudence, religious philosophy and the political forces that have shaped the modern world. Other subjects include ancient history, Sufism, colonial-era legal developments, international diplomacy, major wars and the changing balance of power between nations.

Chaudhry said the books had been selected to provide a wide range of perspectives on historical, religious, intellectual and political issues.

This is not the first time books have been delivered to Khan during his imprisonment, with reading material repeatedly becoming a subject of legal proceedings.

In August 2026, eight books reached the former prime minister following directions issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Khan reportedly accepted only four books and returned the other four, explaining that he had already read them. The books he retained were New State, Iqbal and the Sages of the East by Professor Dr Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq, Art & Science: Civilization in Islam by Seyyed Hossein Nasr, and Prophet Muhammad as a Military Leader and Commander by Afzalur Rahman.

Books he earlier returned were The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Prayer, Saladin by John Man and Misquoting Muhammad by Jonathan A.C. Brown.

Since Khan’s detention in 2023, access to books, newspapers and other reading material has repeatedly featured in discussions surrounding his prison conditions. His lawyers, political supporters and visitors have previously arranged numerous publications covering Islamic civilisation, international conflicts, revolutionary movements and political ideologies.

Among the notable works delivered during earlier periods were On Palestine by Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappé, The Black Jacobins by C.L.R. James, Reopening Muslim Minds by Mustafa Akyol, Lost Islamic History by Firas Alkhateeb and Caliphate by Hugh Kennedy.

Imran Khan himself previously recommended The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak, a novel exploring Sufi themes through the relationship between Rumi and Shams of Tabriz. Another book associated with his reading interests is Islam and the Destiny of Man by Gai Eaton, which examines Islamic belief, spirituality and the human condition.