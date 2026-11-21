LAHORE – Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, husband of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, slapped Rs10 billion defamation notice on prominent lawyer Mian Dawood Advocate over allegedly insulting remarks about his personal life, marriage and reputation.

The dispute escalated into high-stakes legal confrontation, with Safdar demanding public apology or Rs10 billion in compensation for what he claims was a deliberate attempt to humiliate him through social media. According to the legal notice, Safdar was named in defamatory remarks after videos containing personal allegations against him surfaced on social media platforms.

The controversy stemmed from ongoing dispute over authenticity of senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon’s law degree. However, Safdar alleged that Mian Dawood, despite having no direct involvement in the dispute, intervened on behalf of Ahsan Bhoon and responded to the allegations through social media videos.

The legal notice claims that the lawyer crossed professional boundaries by making personal attacks against Safdar rather than limiting his comments to the original legal controversy.

Among the allegations mentioned in the notice, Safdar accused Dawood of publicly describing him as a person accused of consensual extramarital sexual relations. He further alleged that the lawyer used the derogatory expression “live-in son-in-law acting like a servant” to mock his position within the Sharif family.

The notice accused Mian Dawood of making offensive remarks about Safdar’s marriage to Maryam Nawaz, allegedly questioning its reputation and causing him personal humiliation. Captain Safdar maintained that the statements were intended to damage his public image and undermine his dignity.

Safdar now demands Mian Dawood to publicly apologise for allegedly defamatory statements or pay Rs10 billion in damages.