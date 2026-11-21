ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced another round of fuel price reductions, providing relief to consumers and industries as the government slashed rates of jet fuel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil by up to Rs12.06 per litre.

The latest adjustment covers three major petroleum products used in aviation, households and various industrial activities, with all three recording notable reductions.

Under the revised pricing structure, jet fuel witnessed the largest reduction in rupee terms, with its price falling by Rs12.06 per litre. The new rate has been fixed at Rs287.71 per litre, compared to the previous price of Rs299.77.

Latest Fuel Prices in Pakistan

POLs Old Price New Price Cut Jet Fuel Rs299.77 Rs287.71 Rs12.06 Kerosene Oil Rs283.64 Rs273.22 Rs10.42 Light Diesel Oil Rs231.72 Rs220.28 Rs11.44

The reduction could provide some relief to aviation operators by lowering a component of their operating costs. However, any impact on passenger airfares will depend on airline pricing decisions and other expenses.

Consumers relying on kerosene oil will also benefit from the latest price revision. OGRA reduced kerosene prices by Rs10.42 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs273.22, down from Rs283.64. Kerosene remains important fuel for certain households, particularly in areas where access to natural gas and alternative energy sources is limited.

Light diesel oil (LDO) has also become considerably cheaper, with its price lowered by Rs11.44 per litre. Following the revision, LDO will now cost Rs220.28 per litre, compared to its earlier price of Rs231.72. Light diesel oil is primarily used in certain industrial applications, small machinery and equipment, making the reduction potentially beneficial for businesses dependent on the fuel.

The downward revision offers potential cost savings across several sectors, particularly aviation, household energy consumption and industrial operations.

Jet fuel has recorded a reduction of approximately 4.02%, while kerosene oil and light diesel oil have become around 3.67% and 4.94% cheaper, respectively.