KARACHI – For those dreaming of bringing home a brand-new Honda City, there’s some exciting news as Honda Pakistan rolled out a special limited-time offer, allowing buyers to enjoy premium upgrades worth thousands of rupees at an affordable price, with savings of up to Rs75,000.

Honda announced an attractive limited-time offer for the popular City 1.2 CVT sedan, introducing a special upgrade package for just Rs49,990 with claimed savings of up to Rs75,000 as the automaker celebrates a major production milestone in the country. The deal brings several premium accessories to Honda’s entry-level automatic sedan at a discounted price, offering buyers an opportunity to enhance their vehicle without spending heavily on individual upgrades.

Honda’s latest offer includes three upgrades aimed at improving driving convenience, visibility and interior styling. The key attraction is 9-inch Android navigation system with a rear-view camera, allowing drivers to access navigation features while making parking and reversing easier.

The package also includes fog lamps, which can improve visibility during foggy weather and other low-visibility driving conditions. Completing the deal is a signature grey interior, giving the City 1.2 CVT’s cabin a refreshed and more premium appearance.

Customers purchasing complete package for Rs49,990 can potentially save up to Rs75,000 compared with buying the accessories separately at their regular prices. The offer is particularly appealing because the City 1.2 CVT comes with fewer standard convenience features than Honda’s more expensive 1.5-litre Aspire variants.

The special promotion comes shortly after Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited celebrated producing its 600,000th vehicle in Pakistan The milestone was commemorated during a ceremony around November 19–20, 2026, where an Ignite Red Honda Civic RS was showcased as the landmark vehicle.

Honda has linked the upgrade campaign to this achievement, presenting it as a gesture of appreciation for the customers who have supported the brand over the years. The latest initiative also follows several previous promotional campaigns in which the company offered discounted accessories and interior enhancements for its City lineup.

Despite attractive pricing, the upgrade package will only be available for a limited number of Honda City 1.2 CVT vehicles. Interested customers have been directed to authorized Honda 3S dealerships, where they can confirm availability, eligibility and booking requirements.

Buyers should also verify whether the advertised Rs49,990 includes installation charges and taxes, whether the accessories are company-supplied or dealer-fitted, and whether the offer applies to new bookings, existing orders or previously delivered vehicles.

Honda City 1.2 CVT features 1,199cc SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, producing approximately 88 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The sedan has generally been priced in the mid-to-upper Rs4 million range in recent periods, although the latest ex-factory price should be confirmed with an authorized dealership.