ISLAMABAD – If you are frustrated by slow internet speeds, you are not alone as Millions of internet users across Pakistan are facing similar problems, and the bad news is that disruptions could continue for another 2 weeks, as repairs to damaged international submarine cable are not expected to be completed before December 6.

Online business owners, freelancers, those doing remote work, students getting online classes, are bearing brunt of internet slowdown as service provider Transworld Associates informed its customers that work is underway to repair the affected cable, but full restoration is tentatively scheduled for December 6, 2026. This means users could face another 15 days of slower internet speeds, particularly during peak hours when online traffic is at its highest.

Transworld said technical teams were working to resolve the problem, after an earlier notification issued on November 18. The company has also planned a maintenance window to carry out the necessary repairs.

To keep internet services running, international traffic has been redirected through alternative routes. While this arrangement has helped prevent a major disruption, some users may still experience reduced speeds and unstable connections until the damaged cable is restored.

The problem started after fault developed in South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) submarine cable, one of the major international networks connecting Pakistan to the global internet, the fault was reported 11 kilometres off Pakistan’s coastline.

The regulator had warned that the damage could affect internet quality, causing occasional connectivity problems and slower speeds for some consumers.

Transworld Associates began working with the international SMW5 consortium to identify the issue and coordinate repair operations. Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks also recorded a decline in connectivity in Pakistan, saying the disruption was consistent with the reported fault in the SMW5 submarine cable system.

Whenever a major submarine cable develops a fault, internet traffic must be shifted to other available networks. This can put additional pressure on the remaining connections, particularly during busy periods, affecting the overall internet experience. The latest incident is particularly concerning because the same SMW5 cable experienced another technical problem just a few months ago.

Earlier this year, Pakistanis faced similar situation but that issue was resolved in couple of days, however, the current disruption is expected to take considerably longer to resolve.