WhatsApp is reportedly planning to increase the limit of the group chat members to 1,500 people from existing 1,024.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp group chat will now be able to include up to 1,500 users.

Currently, a WhatsApp group can include up to 1,024 members. It may be recalled that earlier, in March 2023, WhatsApp increased the number of chat group members from 512 to 1,024.

This number is now being increased further. According to the report, the rollout of this new feature has begun and it will gradually become available to users on Android and iOS devices.

The new feature will be more useful for groups related to educational institutions or local communities. WhatsApp has introduced several features related to group chats in recent months.

Users can now pin messages in group chats for a longer period, and can use mention and reply filters. Similarly, existing members of a group can also share group message history with new members.