KASUR – A case has been registered against four individuals after five members of the same family died from eating poisoned kheer (a traditional sweet dish) in Chunian, Kasur.

According to police, the deceased include Qasim Ali, his wife, and their three sons. In the registered First Information Report (FIR), Qasim Ali’s daughter has been accused of mixing poisonous pills into the kheer.

The FIR stated that on October 22, six members of the family fell ill after consuming the poisoned kheer, of which five subsequently lost their lives.

Police have registered the case and launched further investigation, while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

Kasur police stated that the daughter had confessed to poisoning her parents and three brothers.