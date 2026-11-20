ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected the undiplomatic, irresponsible and baseless statements made by India at the United Nations, saying the Indian allegations amount to unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and a violation of the UN Charter.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan’s representative at the UN gave an immediate and effective response to the allegations leveled by India.

The spokesperson said India should respond to Pakistan’s legitimate concerns over the use of water as a weapon. India’s hostility toward the development of Pakistan’s mineral resources is also evident, the spokesperson added.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Indian patronage was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that Pakistan has repeatedly raised its concerns over India’s involvement in terrorism.

The spokesperson urged India to implement the UN resolutions on Indian-occupied Kashmir instead of spreading falsehoods at the United Nations.