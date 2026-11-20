TAUNSA SHARIF – Three real brothers were killed in a tragic traffic accident on the Indus Highway near Adda Karim Wala in Taunsa Sharif, Punjab.

According to Rescue sources, the three brothers were riding a motorcycle on their way home when it first collided with a handcart. At that moment, a speeding trailer coming from behind ran over the motorcyclists.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that all three brothers died on the spot.

Rescue officials said the victims included 19-year-old Muhammad Ali, 15-year-old Ramzan and 12-year-old Muhammad Umar.

The brothers were returning to their home in Zinda Pir after working as laborers at the Burhan Flour Mill.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taunsa, where they will be handed over to the family after completing the necessary formalities.