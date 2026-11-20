KARACHI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has busted an alleged international online gambling and betting network in Karachi, arresting five suspects.

Addressing a news conference, NCCIA Additional Director Shehzad Akbar revealed that investigators had uncovered financial transactions worth Rs240 billion linked to the online gambling network.

He said authorities had also frozen cryptocurrency assets worth $7 million in USDT, along with cash and other assets valued at Rs1 billion.

Akbar said the investigation began after the State Bank of Pakistan identified suspicious financial transactions worth Rs6.15 billion. However, further investigation revealed that the total inflows into suspicious accounts had reached Rs240 billion. The network’s overall financial activity is suspected to have potentially reached Rs1,000 billion.

The investigation identified 38 bank accounts and 40 individuals allegedly connected to the operation. Authorities are also examining the possible involvement of 38 companies.

Shehzad Akbar explained that multiple mobile applications were being used to facilitate online betting, with users depositing money through mobile accounts. Initially, customers were reportedly offered profits to encourage participation before their money was allegedly taken.

Investigators found that funds were circulated through multiple accounts, with an estimated 60 to 65 percent of the money being reused within the network. App developers and network operators allegedly received 30 to 35 percent of the profits, while account holders, merchants and management also benefited.

Five of the 40 nominated suspects have been arrested, including three company chief executives and two directors. Authorities said the operation targeted individuals believed to be the network’s actual beneficial owners.

The agency also froze two bank accounts linked to the network and recovered Rs7.3 million in cash from an arrested suspect.

Investigators further discovered that gambling proceeds were allegedly transferred through business accounts registered under profiles such as dairy operations and web designing. Several benami accounts were also found to have facilitated transactions worth billions of rupees.

Shehzad Akbar added that three accounts registered in one individual’s name had received Rs2 billion over an 18-month period. Account holders were allegedly paid monthly amounts in exchange for allowing their accounts to be used.

Bank managers suspected of facilitating the operation have also been nominated in the FIR, while further action is expected against bank employees involved in opening the accounts.

The NCCIA said the investigation has been expanded to other areas to identify additional suspects and uncover the full financial network.